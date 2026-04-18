German minister says Iran war not driving more migration to Europe

German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said the Iran war has so far not led to increased migration to Europe.



"We are not currently seeing increased migration pressure," Dobrindt told the Rheinische Post newspaper in an interview published on Saturday.



He said authorities were keeping a close eye on migration movements in countries such as Iran and Lebanon.



"At present, we are seeing high levels of internal migration in both countries, but we are not yet detecting pressure on the Turkish border. That would be the first indicator of a further migration movement towards Europe," Dobrindt said.



He added that precautionary measures were nevertheless being prepared at the European level.



Dobrindt also left open the possibility of extending internal border controls beyond September.



"The question of extending border controls does not depend exclusively on the situation in Germany," the minister said.



A reform of the Common European Asylum System (CEAS) is due to take effect across Europe on June 12.



"CEAS must be functional, and the international situation and its possible effects also play a major role," Dobrindt said.



Dobrindt said the coming weeks would show how the situation develops, especially in the Middle East, and what migration movements may follow.

