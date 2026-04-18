Trump says ‘very good conversations going on’ with Iran

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said the US has "very good conversations going on" with Iran.

"We have very good conversations going on. It's working out very well. They got a little cute, as they have been doing for 47 years. Nobody ever took them on. We took them on," Trump said in the Oval Office.

"They have no navy, they have no air force, they have no leaders. They have no nothing. Actually … it is regime change. You call that enforced regime change, but we're talking to them," he added.

"We're talking to them … we're taking a tough stand," Trump said, adding: "We'll have some information by the end of the day," regarding the ongoing talks with Iran.

After finishing his speech, Trump did not take any questions regarding the conflict with Iran, negotiations, or the situation on the Strait of Hormuz.

Hostilities escalated since US and Israeli strikes on Iran began on Feb. 28, with Tehran retaliating with repeated drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.

The war has been on hold since April 8, when Pakistan mediated a two-week ceasefire.

Washington and Tehran held talks in Pakistan last weekend, and efforts for another session in Islamabad are underway.

Trump also signed an executive order that he said "directs the FDA (US Food and Drug Administration) to expedite their review of certain psychedelics already designated as breakthrough therapy drugs."

The order will "clear away unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles, improve data sharing among the FDA and the Department of Veterans Affairs, and facilitate fast rescheduling of any psychedelic drugs that become FDA approved," he said.