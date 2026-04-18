Turkish first lady attends 'One Heart for Palestine' panel at Antalya Diplomacy Forum

Türkiye's first lady Emine Erdoğan on Saturday attended a high-level panel themed "One Heart for Palestine" during the Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2026.

The panel brought together political figures and representatives of international organizations in a show of solidarity with Palestinians. Apart from remarks from the attendees, a video message from Israeli historian Ilan Pappe of the University of Exeter was screened.

The event concluded with a family photo session, after which Erdoğan and accompanying guests toured an exhibition organized under the same theme.

In a post on her NSosyal account, Erdoğan said participants gathered around a "shared conscience" together with leaders' spouses, ministers and international representatives from different countries. She expressed gratitude to attendees for showing support for Palestine and voiced hope that the solidarity would lead to "lasting and meaningful outcomes."

The event gathered prominent participants, including Türkiye's Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas and Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum as part of the forum.

Also attending were Azerbaijan's First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, as well as spouses of senior political leaders from several countries, including the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Palestine's Ambassador to Ankara Nasri Abu Jaish, and UN Secretary-General's Special Representative on Violence Against Children Najat Maalla M'jid, were among international attendees. Former leaders such as Croatia's Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic and Kyrgyzstan's Roza Otunbayeva also took part, alongside Leyla Aliyeva, daughter of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

World leaders and senior government officials are meeting in Türkiye through Sunday for the forum, a major international gathering in the southern Mediterranean city focused this year on managing global uncertainty.

The forum, held under the auspices of President Erdoğan and hosted by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, is centered on the theme "Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties."