At least 5 people confirmed killed in Kyiv shooting: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that at least five people have been killed in a shooting on Saturday in a Kyiv residential district after a gunman opened fire and took hostages in a supermarket.

"At present, five people have been confirmed killed. My condolences to the families and loved ones. Ten people are currently hospitalized with injuries and trauma," Zelensky said on X, adding that "four hostages have been rescued".

"All the circumstances are being established," Zelensky said, urging "a swift investigation" into the shooting.







