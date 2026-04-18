Turkish Cypriot president says foreign policy steps taken in coordination with Türkiye

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Tufan Erhurman said all steps related to the Cyprus issue and the country's foreign policy are taken in consultation with Türkiye, stressing that such coordination will continue to intensify during his tenure.

Speaking to Anadolu on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) 2026 in Türkiye's southern resort city of Antalya, Erhurman underlined the long-standing practice of close coordination with Ankara on key policy matters.

"All steps regarding the Cyprus issue and the TRNC's foreign policy have been taken in consultation with Türkiye. This has been the case under all previous leaders, and I have said it will continue to increase during my term," he said.

Erhurman noted that coordination with Turkish authorities is maintained on a daily basis, adding that he recently held a "very productive" meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The talks covered recent developments in the Cyprus issue as well as broader regional dynamics and their potential impact on the dispute, he said, adding that both sides reaffirmed their "full coordination."

On efforts to resolve the Cyprus issue, he reiterated that the Turkish Cypriot side remains committed to dialogue but does not intend to be confined solely to negotiation processes.

"History has taught us that there is also a world beyond the negotiation table. Turkish Cypriots have no intention of being confined to it. We will continue to make every effort in good faith to reach a solution," he said.

World leaders and senior government officials are meeting in Türkiye through Sunday for the forum, a major international gathering in the southern Mediterranean city focused this year on managing global uncertainty.

The forum, held under the auspices of Erdoğan and hosted by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, is centered on the theme "Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties."









