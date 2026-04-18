Spain’s Sanchez calls for UN reform, urges stronger defense of democracy

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Saturday called for the United Nations to be "renewed and reformed" to better reflect the realities of the 21st century.

Speaking in Barcelona during the fourth "In Defense of Democracy" meeting, Sanchez warned against growing challenges to multilateralism, international law and democratic institutions.

He said reform is needed so the UN can "adapt to the reality of the 21st century and lead a more efficient, transparent, democratic, inclusive and representative multilateral system."

Sanchez also argued that the UN should be led by a woman, describing it as "not only a matter of justice" but also of credibility.

"It is time to move from commitment to action," he said.

The Spanish leader warned that democracy is under pressure both internally and externally.

"There is a danger that democracy is becoming emptied from within while it is attacked from outside," he said.

"Our response cannot be only defensive, it is not enough to resist. We have to propose, lead, demonstrate that democracy is not only defended but strengthened and improved day by day," he added.

Sanchez also called for clearer regulations on social media, warning against the impact of disinformation on public discourse.

He said algorithms should not be allowed to reward "hatred, polarization, confrontation or violent messages."







