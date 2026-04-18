Iran warns any US 'breach' will receive 'appropriate response'

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) warned on Saturday that "any breach of commitments" by the US will receive "an appropriate response."

"As long as vessel traffic to and from Iran remains under threat, the status of the Strait of Hormuz will remain unchanged," the IRGC's naval command wrote on US social media company X.

The warning followed a IRGC joint command statement earlier in the day that the strait had returned to its "previous state" under the control of Iran's armed forces, citing the ongoing US blockade on Iranian ports.

On Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had declared the strait "completely open" for all commercial vessels.

The decision was made "in line with the ceasefire in Lebanon," he said on US social media platform X.

On Feb. 28, the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran, and Tehran retaliated with strikes on Israel and other regional countries hosting U.S. assets.

The war has been on hold since April 8, when Pakistan mediated a two-week ceasefire.

Washington and Tehran held talks in Pakistan last weekend towards a lasting peace, and efforts for another session in Islamabad are underway.