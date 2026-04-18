Iran has not yet agreed to next round of talks with US: Report

Tehran has not yet agreed to a next round of negotiations with Washington, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported Saturday, citing "relevant authorities."

"Iran has not, up to this moment, agreed to the next round of talks" due to the US blockade of Iranian ports and Washington's "excessive demands in the negotiations," it said.

"The absence of excessive US demands is a key condition for continuing talks," the report claimed, adding that this message was relayed to the US via Pakistani mediators.

Citing Iranian sources, CNN reported on Friday that Iranian and American officials were expected to arrive in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, on Sunday to hold a second round of talks on Monday.

Washington and Tehran held talks in Pakistan last weekend, but could not reach a deal.

On Feb. 28, the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran, and Tehran retaliated with strikes on Israel and other regional countries hosting US assets.

The war has been on hold since April 8, when Pakistan mediated a two-week ceasefire.