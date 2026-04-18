Trump: No deal will mean hostile response to Iran

President Donald Trump warned Friday that the US will retrieve Iran's nuclear dust by force if a deal is not reached, while ruling out any tolls on the Strait of Hormuz.

"We'll go in with Iran, and we will take it together, and we will bring it back to the US," Trump told reporters on the way back to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. "If we don't do that, we will get it in a different form—a much more unfriendly form."

Asked whether he would extend the ceasefire or restart attacks if no deal is reached by Wednesday, when the two-week truce mediated by Pakistan expires, Trump left the door open to renewed strikes.

"Maybe, I won't extend it, but the blockade is going to remain. But maybe I won't extend it, so you have a blockade, and unfortunately, we have to start dropping bombs again," he said.

On claims by Iran that differences remain, Trump said: "They have to say something different because they have people they have to cater to. I'm just saying it like it is."

About potential tolls on the strait, Trump said: "Nope. No way."

"The restrictions are you can't do the tolls. There are not going to be tolls," he added.



