Pakistani PM thanks Erdogan, vows stronger bilateral ties with Türkiye

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for an "exceptionally" warm welcome and generous hospitality extended to him and his delegation during his visit to Türkiye.

In a statement shared on US social media platform X after his departure, he reaffirmed Islamabad's commitment to strengthening strategic ties with Ankara as he concluded an official visit to the Mediterranean city of Antalya, where he attended the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

"As I depart the beautiful city of Antalya, I wish to express my deepest gratitude to my dear brother Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the exceptionally warm welcome and gracious hospitality extended to me and my delegation," Sharif said.

"I leave Antalya, with fond memories and a renewed commitment to further strengthening the enduring fraternal bonds between our two nations, and to continuing our close cooperation to advance dialogue and diplomacy for lasting peace and stability in the region," he said.

Pakistan and Türkiye share strong bilateral ties rooted in cultural affinity and mutual support on international issues, including cooperation in multilateral forums.

Recent engagements have focused on expanding trade, defense collaboration and regional connectivity initiatives.

World leaders and senior government officials arrived in Türkiye for the April 17-19 fifth edition of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, a major international gathering in the southern Mediterranean city focused this year on managing global uncertainty.

The forum, held under the auspices of Recep Tayyip Erdogan and hosted by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, will center on the theme "Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties," according to diplomatic sources.