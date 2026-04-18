President Erdoğan meets Burundi, Slovenian, Libyan leaders on sidelines of Antalya Diplomacy Forum

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a series of high-level meetings with leaders from Libya, Slovenia and Burundi on Saturday on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) in southern Türkiye.

The talks were part of Erdoğan's engagements on the second day of the forum, a key international platform bringing together world leaders and policymakers.

Erdoğan met with Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh, Slovenian President Natasa Pirc Musar and Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye.

According to Türkiye's Communications Directorate, Erdoğan's meeting with Dbeibeh focused on bilateral ties as well as regional and global developments. The talks were held at the hotel where Erdoğan is staying in Antalya and attended by senior Turkish officials, including Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, National Intelligence Organization chief Ibrahim Kalin and Communications Director Burhanettin Duran.

Erdoğan stressed that no initiative in Libya lacking broad support from Libyans themselves can succeed, underscoring the importance of advancing political processes through inclusive consultation and dialogue.

He reaffirmed Türkiye's continued support for Libya's political process and said Ankara would continue to strengthen cooperation across all areas, including safeguarding shared rights and interests in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Erdoğan also warned that Israel's "aggressive" actions in the region carry significant costs for global stability, adding that Türkiye is working with regional partners to maintain the ceasefire in Iran and support efforts toward lasting peace.

During his meeting with Slovenian President Pirc Musar, Erdoğan said Türkiye values Slovenia's recognition of the State of Palestine, its arms embargo on Israel and its support for pro-Palestinian resolutions at the UN.

The two leaders discussed ways to deepen cooperation in trade, economy and infrastructure. Erdoğan also reiterated Türkiye's commitment to EU membership, describing it as a strategic priority, and called for a more "visionary" approach from the bloc.

He also emphasized the importance of strengthening defense industry cooperation among NATO allies and invited Slovenian officials to attend the upcoming SAHA Defense Fair in Istanbul.

In his meeting with Burundian President Ndayishimiye, Erdoğan highlighted the importance of enhancing economic and trade relations as well as cooperation in the defense industry.

He also reiterated Türkiye's efforts to secure a lasting humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza and welcomed Burundi's supportive stance. Erdoğan further congratulated Burundi on assuming the African Union's rotating chairmanship for 2026.

World leaders and senior officials are gathering in Türkiye through Sunday for the forum, which focuses this year on the theme "Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties."

Held under the auspices of Erdoğan and hosted by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, the Antalya Diplomacy Forum is a major international platform addressing global challenges.