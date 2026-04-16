US, Hamas hold direct talks in Cairo to advance Gaza ceasefire: Report

Displaced Palestinians carry boxes in a cart past the rubble of destroyed buildings at the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip on April 13, 2026. (AFP Photo)

The US and Hamas have held their first direct talks since the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip as part of efforts to advance the fragile agreement, according to a report Wednesday.

A delegation led by senior US adviser Aryeh Lightstone met Hamas chief negotiator Khalil al-Hayya in Cairo late Tuesday, CNN reported, citing Hamas sources.

Lightstone was joined by Nickolay Mladenov, the US-backed Board of Peace's High Representative for Gaza, it added.

A State Department spokesperson declined to comment, saying: "We don't comment on ongoing negotiations."

Hamas did not comment.

The reported meeting follows earlier contacts between Washington and Hamas in March 2025, when US officials publicly acknowledged engaging the group to convey their position.

According to the report, al-Hayya urged the US to ensure Israel fully implements its commitments under the first phase of the ceasefire, including halting strikes and allowing full humanitarian aid, as a condition for moving to the next phase.

More than 72,000 people have been killed and over 171,000 injured in a genocidal Israeli war in Gaza since October 2023. The assault was halted under a US-backed ceasefire that took effect last October.

Gaza's Health Ministry said at least 749 Palestinians have been killed and 2,082 injured in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire.