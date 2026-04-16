Turkish President Erdoğan says regional actors key to peace, security

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated on Thursday that no framework excluding main regional actors can respond to the search for peace and security.

Speaking at a dinner held in honor of the 152nd General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, Erdoğan said: "No framework excluding main regional actors can deliver peace and security in the region."

He also said the international system established by the victors of World War II now faces a "major crisis of legitimacy."

On Palestine, Erdoğan called on all parliamentarians to unite efforts to implement a two-state solution as soon as possible, describing it as the only formula for a just and lasting peace.

"Based on equal partnership, Türkiye's Africa policy is gaining strength with growing support from African nations," he said.

Erdoğan also said Türkiye supports all diplomatic efforts to end instability in Sudan.