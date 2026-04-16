Israel to refrain from military action against Lebanon: US State Department

Israel will refrain from military action against Lebanon during a 10-day cessation of hostilities, the US State Department said Thursday.

US President Donald Trump announced a 10-day ceasefire in Lebanon set to begin at midnight local time (2100GMT) in Tel Aviv and Beirut.

The State Department released a statement following the announcement that outlined the details of the agreement, which said Israel "shall preserve its right to take all necessary measures in self-defense."

"Besides this, it (Israel) will not carry out any offensive military operations against Lebanese targets, including civilian, military, and other state targets, in the territory of Lebanon by land, air, and sea," it said. "All parties recognize Lebanon's security forces as having exclusive responsibility for Lebanon's sovereignty and national defense; no other country or group has claim to be the guarantor of Lebanon's sovereignty."

It noted that the ceasefire "may be extended by mutual agreement" between Tel Aviv and Beirut, "if progress is demonstrated in the negotiations and as Lebanon effectively demonstrates its ability to assert its sovereignty."

The statement said Israel and Lebanon asked the US to "facilitate further direct negotiations between the two countries with the objective of resolving all remaining issues, including demarcation of the international land boundary, with a view to concluding a comprehensive agreement that ensures lasting security, stability, and peace between the two countries."