Russia says Hormuz mission plan by UK, France ‘unworkable'

Russia said Thursday that a potential "multinational mission" to restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz proposed by France and the UK is "unworkable."

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova argued that Paris is making "no attempt" to coordinate their ideas for establishing the mission, primarily with the warring parties, including Iran.

"Clearly, in its current form, the project is unworkable," Zakharova said at a media briefing in the Russian capital. "One gets the impression that in Paris, while simulating vigorous diplomatic activity, the top priority is to create the appearance of participation in international processes."

She argued that the initiative is aimed at "giving the country a special political weight in global affairs, which Paris has essentially lost in recent years."

Her remarks come as French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will co-chair a conference Friday in Paris aimed at restoring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

The conference will bring together "non-belligerent countries willing to contribute" to "a multinational and purely defensive mission aimed at restoring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz when security conditions allow," according to the French presidency.

The initiative was first voiced early last month by Macron, who said his country and its allies are preparing the mission aimed at reopening the waterway and escorting vessels once the most intense phase of the Middle East conflict subsides.

Washington and Tehran held talks in the Pakistani capital last weekend, the most significant since 1979 when they severed ties, as part of broader efforts to end the US-Israeli offensive against Iran that has killed more than 3,300 people since Feb. 28, before a fragile two-week ceasefire was brokered last week.

The talks, however, remained inconclusive. The ceasefire was mediated and announced by Pakistan on April 8.

US President Donald Trump later announced a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which took effect at 1400GMT on Monday.