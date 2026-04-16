UN chief welcomes 10-day ceasefire announcement between Lebanon, Israel

The United Nations welcomed the 10-day ceasefire announcement between Lebanon and Israel, with the Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressing support for efforts to end the prolonged conflict.

"Turning to Lebanon, we're of course, aware of the announcements made by President (Donald) Trump of a ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel," said UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric during a news conference on Thursday, adding that Guterres said, "obviously, we welcome steps that would end hostilities and suffering on both sides of the blue line."

Noting that the UN "remains ready to support these efforts," Dujarric also said that the UN continues to urge "the full implementation of Security Council resolution 1701," describing it as the pathway toward "a permanent ceasefire and long-term solution to the conflict."

He stressed that "there is no military solution to this conflict," as UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert continues diplomatic outreach with the parties.

Dujarric also flagged the worsening humanitarian situation in Lebanon, warning that "the needs are continuing to deepen" across the country, with "civilians continuing to bear the brunt of the violence."

Earlier on Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Lebanon agreed to begin a 10-day ceasefire starting at 2100GMT, following recent talks in Washington, DC.

The announcement of a ceasefire follows US-mediated talks between Lebanese and Israeli delegations that took place on Tuesday at the State Department in Washington. The Lebanese group Hezbollah was not represented in the meeting and has rejected the move.