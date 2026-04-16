Trump says Israel, Lebanon agree to 10-day ceasefire starting Thursday evening

US President Donald Trump said Israel and Lebanon have agreed to begin a 10-day ceasefire starting at 5 p.m. EST (2100 GMT) on Thursday following recent talks in Washington.

"I just had excellent conversations with the highly respected President Joseph Aoun of Lebanon, and Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu of Israel," Trump said in a statement, adding that the two leaders agreed to formally launch the truce in a bid to achieve peace between their countries.

The announcement follows US-mediated talks between Lebanese and Israeli delegations that took place Tuesday at the State Department in Washington, DC. The Lebanese group Hezbollah was not represented in the meeting, and has rejected the move.

He added that he has directed Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine to work with both sides toward a lasting peace.

"It has been my Honor to solve 9 Wars across the World, and this will be my 10th," Trump said.

In a second statement on his Truth Social platform, Trump said he will be hosting Aoun and Netanyahu "to the White House for the first meaningful talks between Israel and Lebanon since 1983"

"Both sides want to see peace, and I believe that will happen, quickly," he said.