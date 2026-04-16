US confirms loss of $238M surveillance drone during Iran war

The US Naval Safety Command has confirmed the loss of an MQ-4C Triton surveillance drone on April 9, classifying it as a Class A mishap, meaning damages exceeding $2 million, with no injuries to personnel.

The location of the incident was withheld for operational security reasons but the drone was last tracked flying in international airspace in the direction of Iran. There is no evidence it went down in Iranian territory.

The high-altitude drone, valued at approximately $238 million, had been conducting a maritime surveillance mission over the Persian Gulf near the Strait of Hormuz when it unexpectedly vanished from online flight-tracking sites, according to The War Zone, a publication.

Launched from Naval Air Station Sigonella in Italy, the Northrop Grumman-built aircraft is capable of flying for more than 24 hours at altitudes of up to 50,000 feet. The Navy has not released a cause or details about the wreckage.

The loss came amid US-Israeli attacks on Iran, during which the US has faced multiple aircraft setbacks, including fighter jets and drones since Feb. 28.