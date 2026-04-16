'World is being ravaged by handful of tyrants,' says Pope Leo

Pope Leo XIV said Thursday that the world is being "ravaged by a handful of tyrants," days after a public spat with US President Donald Trump.

"Masters of war pretend not to know that it takes only a moment to destroy, yet often a lifetime is often not enough to rebuild," he said during an address in Cameroon.

"They turn a blind eye to the fact that billions of dollars are spent on killing and devastation, yet the resources needed for healing, education and restoration are nowhere to be found."

Leo, the first pope from the US, also condemned leaders who invoke religion to justify war.

"Woe to those who manipulate religion and the very name of God for their own military, economic and political gain, dragging that which is sacred into darkness and filth."

His remarks came after recent comments by US officials, including President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who said God supports the US war in Iran.

Leo called for a "decisive change of course" toward peace during a meeting in Bamenda, the largest English-speaking city in Cameroon.

On Sunday, Trump wrote on social media that "Leo should get his act together as Pope, use Common Sense, stop catering to the Radical Left, and focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician."

He also took credit for Leo's selection as pontiff.

On Monday, Leo responded that he has "no fear of the Trump administration."





