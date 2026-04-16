Turkish President Erdoğan meets with Somali counterpart Mohamud in Istanbul

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with his Somali counterpart Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in Istanbul on Thursday, according to official sources.

Erdoğan welcomed Mohamud with an official ceremony at the Dolmabahçe Office before the two leaders introduced their delegations and proceeded to closed-door talks.

The meeting was also attended by Türkiye's Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, National Intelligence Organization chief İbrahim Kalın, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, and chief foreign policy and security adviser Akif Çağatay Kılıç.

No further details about the meeting have been provided.