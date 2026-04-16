 Contact Us
News World Turkish President Erdogan receives Russian Federation Council speaker

Turkish President Erdogan receives Russian Federation Council speaker

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Valentina Matviyenko, speaker of Russia's Federation Council, and a Russian delegation in Istanbul.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published April 16,2026
Subscribe
TURKISH PRESIDENT ERDOGAN RECEIVES RUSSIAN FEDERATION COUNCIL SPEAKER

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received the speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia, Valentina Matviyenko, and an accompanying delegation in Istanbul, the Communications Directorate said in a statement on Thursday.

The meeting took place at the Presidential Dolmabahce Office, the statement noted.

It was also attended by Turkish National Intelligence Organization chief Ibrahim Kalin, chief foreign policy and security adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic, and Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, it added.

No further details about the meeting have been provided.