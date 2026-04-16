Turkish President Erdogan receives Russian Federation Council speaker

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received the speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia, Valentina Matviyenko, and an accompanying delegation in Istanbul, the Communications Directorate said in a statement on Thursday.

The meeting took place at the Presidential Dolmabahce Office, the statement noted.

It was also attended by Turkish National Intelligence Organization chief Ibrahim Kalin, chief foreign policy and security adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic, and Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, it added.

No further details about the meeting have been provided.



