Israel urges evacuation south of Zahrani River amid strikes in Lebanon

The Israeli army on Thursday urged residents in southern Lebanon to evacuate areas south of the Zahrani River, citing ongoing military operations against Hezbollah.

In a statement on the US social media platform X, military spokesman Avichay Adraee said the army would continue intensive airstrikes and called on civilians to leave "immediately."

"Airstrikes are ongoing as the army operates with great force in the area. For your safety, we again call on you to evacuate your homes immediately and head north of the Zahrani River," he said.

Adraee said the operations target what he described as Hezbollah activity, warning that civilians near the group's members or facilities would be at risk.

"Anyone located near Hezbollah operatives, infrastructure or combat means is putting their life in danger," he said.

He added that remaining south of the river or attempting to move further south could expose civilians to danger.

The warning came as US President Donald Trump said late Wednesday that Israeli and Lebanese leaders would speak directly on Thursday for the first time in roughly three decades.

The announcement followed a meeting Tuesday at the State Department involving Lebanese Ambassador Nada Hamadeh and Israeli Ambassador Yechiel Leiter, hosted by Secretary of State Marco Rubio alongside US Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa, State Department counselor Michael Needham and US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz.

Hezbollah was not represented at the meeting.

Israel has continued attacks in southern Lebanon following a cross-border strike by Hezbollah on March 2, despite a ceasefire that took effect in November 2024.

Lebanese health authorities say more than 2,000 people have been killed and more than 1 million displaced since March.





