Israeli strike kills 8, injures dozens in southern Lebanon after ceasefire announcement

Eight people were killed and dozens injured in an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon, minutes after US President Donald Trump announced a 10-day ceasefire between Beirut and Tel Aviv, Lebanese media reported.

Israeli fighter jets struck the town of Ghazieh, south of Sidon, the state-run National News Agency said.

The Health Ministry said the attack killed eight people and injured 33 others.

The strike came minutes after Trump said Lebanon and Israel have agreed to a pause in fighting for 10 days starting midnight Friday local time.

























