TOP ITALIAN DIPLOMAT ON CHINA TRIP FOR BUSINESS FORUM, TALKS ON KEY INTL ISSUES

The Italian foreign minister is visiting China on Thursday for a business forum and talks with Chinese officials focused on key international issues, including the Middle East conflict and the Russia-Ukraine war, an official statement said.

Antonio Tajani is scheduled to meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Commerce Minister Wang Wentao, and to co-chair the 16th Joint Economic Commission and the Italy-China Business Dialogue in Beijing from Thursday to Friday, according to a statement by the Italian Foreign Ministry.

The talks will focus on key international issues, including developments in the Middle East, the situation in the Strait of Hormuz -- with particular attention to Pakistan's mediation efforts -- as well as the ongoing Moscow-Kyiv war.

"Tajani will reiterate the hope that Beijing will play an active role in bringing about a cessation of hostilities and the launch of credible negotiations," the ministry said.

Boosting bilateral relations is also on the agenda, the statement noted.

Tajani will visit Shanghai on Saturday and Sunday, where he will meet with representatives of the Italian business community in the country.

In a video released before departing for China on Wednesday, he said Italy is working "to support our companies so they can operate increasingly in an attractive market like China."

He added that he would urge China and its government to help build peace in the Middle East and Ukraine.

There has been no statement from the Chinese side on Tajani's visit.





