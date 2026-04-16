Sharif briefs Saudi Crown Prince on Pakistan’s mediation process between US, Iran

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif discussed Islamabad's mediation process between the US and Iran with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a meeting Wednesday in Jeddah.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar was also present.

During the nearly two-hour meeting, which focused on the regional situation, Sharif expressed solidarity with and support for Saudi Arabia following "the recent regional escalation," according to a statement from his office.

He shared "the recent developments related to Pakistan's peace efforts that led to the US- Iran ceasefire and the recently held round of historic talks between the US and Iran in Islamabad."

Bin Salman praised Pakistan's constructive role in the peace process, the statement said.

Sharif also expressed "his sincere appreciation" for Saudi Arabia's "consistent support to Pakistan's economic stability" during discussions on bilateral issues.

The remarks came after Pakistan's Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb confirmed late Tuesday that Saudi Arabia had agreed to provide $3 billion in financial assistance to Islamabad to avert stress on its weak foreign reserves amid debt repayment obligations to the United Arab Emirates.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia "enjoyed a unique relationship, as they were strategic defense partners under the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement," Sharif also said.

The two leaders agreed to continue close cooperation on shared interests.

Sharif is on a regional tour and will visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Türkiye from April 15-18.





