US ‘very close’ to making Iran deal as two-week ceasefire nears end: Trump

President Donald Trump said Thursday that the US is "very close" to making a deal with Iran, as a two-week ceasefire between the two countries nears its expiration.

"And if that happens, oil goes way down, prices go way down, inflation goes way down, and you won't have nuclear holocaust," Trump told reporters at the White House. "We're getting along very well with the new Iranian leaders. It really is a regime change."

But Trump did not give a clear message on whether the ceasefire would be extended.

"I'm not sure it needs to be extended," he said, while also adding: "Iran wants to make a deal, and we're dealing very nicely with them ... and they're willing to do things today that they weren't willing to do two months."

He claimed Iran agreed not to have a nuclear weapon. "They've agreed to it, very powerfully, they've agreed to give us back the nuclear dust."

Trump said he might visit Islamabad if a deal is reached.

Asked about the next round of direct talks, Trump responded that it would happen "maybe over the weekend."

He said the deal would be announced "fairly soon," adding, "That'll give us free oil and free Hormuz Strait. Everything will be nice and I think your oil price will go down lower than it was before."

His remarks came as the US and Iran have been holding negotiations, mediated by Pakistan, to extend a two-week ceasefire that was announced last week, which is set to expire April 22.

Earlier Thursday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned that US forces remain "locked and loaded" to resume strikes if Iran rejects a deal.



















