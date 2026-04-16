Lufthansa strike cancels hundreds of flights across Germany

Hundreds of flights were canceled Thursday as Lufthansa flight crews continued a strike into its fourth day.

Pilots and flight attendants walked out together, disrupting operations at Lufthansa, Lufthansa Cargo and regional subsidiary Cityline.

At Frankfurt Airport, operator Fraport reported 656 cancellations out of 1,313 scheduled takeoffs and landings. The figures cover all airlines, though most cancellations were linked to Lufthansa.

Efforts to resolve the dispute stalled Wednesday after mediation talks between Lufthansa and the pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit failed to produce agreement on key issues. The strike also overshadowed events marking Lufthansa's 100th anniversary.

At low-cost carrier Eurowings, strikes were scheduled only for Thursday, while disruptions at other Lufthansa group airlines could extend into Friday.

A company spokesperson said Eurowings is operating more than 70% of its scheduled flights. However, only part of its fleet is subject to German strike law.

The spokesperson added that a three-digit number of pilots on German aircraft have volunteered to work.



