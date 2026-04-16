Turkish foreign minister meets with Pakistani premier in Antalya

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Antalya on Thursday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

In a statement on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, the ministry said the meeting took place ahead of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, where Sharif was in Türkiye to attend the international gathering.

No further details were immediately provided on the content of the talks.

World leaders and senior government officials will convene in Türkiye from April 17 to 19 for the fifth edition of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, a major international gathering in the southern Mediterranean city focused this year on managing global uncertainty.

The forum, held under the auspices of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and hosted by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, will center on the theme "Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties," according to diplomatic sources.