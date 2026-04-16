FIFA : Iran to come 'for sure' to World Cup despite ongoing hostilities

FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Wednesday expressed confidence that Iran would participate in this summer's World Cup, saying the team indicated they wanted to play despite the ongoing conflict.

"Iran has to come, of course. They represent their people. They have qualified. The players want to play," Infantino said at CNBC's Invest in America Forum in Washington.

He added that he had recently visited the Iranian squad at their training camp in Antalya in southern Türkiye, where the players expressed their desire to compete. "Sports should be outside of politics," he said, acknowledging the difficult circumstances.

Iran qualified for the tournament, which kicks off June 11 across the US, Canada and Mexico. The team is scheduled to face New Zealand and Belgium in Los Angeles on June 15 and 21, and Egypt in Seattle on June 26. Iran's request to move its matches to Mexico, a co-host, was denied by FIFA.

The path to participation remains deeply uncertain. Iran's sports minister said the country could not take part "under any circumstances," citing the killing of then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in the US-Israeli offensive on Feb. 28. "This corrupt regime has assassinated our leader," he said.

US President Donald Trump said in March that while Iran's team would be welcome at the World Cup, he did not think it was appropriate for them to attend "for their own life and safety."

Infantino said he hoped the situation would be peaceful by the time the tournament begins.





