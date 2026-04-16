EU says Russia hit Ukrainian emergency services responding to strikes

European Council President António Costa has accused Moscow of targeting first responders in the latest massive wave of Russian airstrikes across Ukraine overnight.



At least 14 people were killed and dozens injured in missile and drone attacks on the cities of Odessa, Kiev and Dnipro, officials said on Thursday.



"Russian armed forces deliberately carried out follow-up strikes on Ukrainian emergency services as first responders arrived to save lives," wrote Costa on X.



"Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine has failed, and so it chooses to deliberately terrorize civilians," he said, adding that "Russia must stop this war of terror."



Costa said that the EU will continue to increase pressure on Russia and uphold its support for Ukraine.



Hopes are high in Brussels that a new package of sanctions on Moscow and a €90 billion ($106 billion) loan for Ukraine can finally be implemented after Kremlin-friendly Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is set to leave office after an election defeat.



