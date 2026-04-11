US, Pakistan, Iran holding trilateral face-to-face talks: White House

The United States, Pakistan and Iran were holding face-to-face trilateral talks in Islamabad on Saturday, the White House said, as top officials met to try and end the war in the Middle East.

A senior White House official said the three sides were holding the direct talks in person, a departure from recent practice where Washington and Tehran held talks only through a mediator while seated in separate rooms.

The US delegation included Vice President JD Vance, US envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the White House said. It did not say who from the Iranian or Pakistani sides was taking part.









