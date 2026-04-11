Erdoğan, Macron discuss Iran ceasefire, regional stability and bilateral ties over phone

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss bilateral relations as well as regional and global developments, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on Saturday.

The leaders reviewed bilateral ties, with Erdoğan stating that advancing cooperation "in all areas, especially in the defense industry," would be beneficial for both countries, according to a statement by the directorate.

Erdoğan said the process triggered by attacks on Iran has negatively affected the global environment, adding that diplomatic efforts supported by Türkiye and other countries have played "an important role" in achieving a ceasefire.

He stressed the need to protect the truce, warning that initiatives which could "sabotage the ceasefire process" must not be allowed, particularly in reference to attacks on Lebanon.

Erdoğan said Ankara will continue contributing to efforts aimed at maintaining stability.

He also emphasized the importance of launching the second phase of the Gaza peace plan, stating that the momentum achieved "should not be lost."

The leaders further discussed ensuring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz "on the basis of international law," along with developments in Syria, support for peace in the Caucasus, and efforts to revive negotiations between Ukraine and Russia for lasting peace.