Türkiye slams war-criminal Israeli PM Netanyahu over remarks targeting Erdoğan

Türkiye on Saturday criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his remarks targeting President Erdoğan, saying: "Everyone knows that he (Netanyahu) has no moral values and legitimacy to lecture anyone."

"Netanyahu, who has orchestrated a genocide in Gaza and attacked seven countries in the region, dares to target our President out of desperation," said Türkiye's Communications Director Burhanettin Duran on US-based social media platform X.

Noting that Netanyahu is a "criminal with arrest warrants to his name with no friends left," Duran underscored that his policies are pulling the region into instability and conflict as a means of staying in power.

"He will be held accountable sooner or later for his crimes against humanity," Duran added.

Duran reiterated Ankara's determination to fight "against oppressors for a more just, peaceful, and secure world. "

Netanyahu's remarks against President Erdoğan 'result of discomfort caused by truths'

Turkish Foreign Ministry on Saturday slammed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his remarks targeting President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, saying targeting the Turkish leader is a result of "the discomfort caused by the truths we have expressed on every platform."

Netanyahu, who is called the Hitler of this era due to his crimes, is known for his records, said the ministry in a statement.

Noting the arrest warrant that has been issued for Netanyahu by the International Criminal Court for war crimes and crimes against humanity, the statement warned about Netanyahu's attempts, which aim to undermine the ongoing peace talks and continue his expansionist policies in the region.

The statement further reiterated Türkiye's determination in its efforts to hold Netanyahu accountable for his crimes, along with supporting innocent civilians.







