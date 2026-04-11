DUTCH MILITARY CHIEF CALLS TRUMPS NATO REMARKS ‘NOT WISE’

The Dutch defense chief called US President Donald Trump's recent remarks on NATO and a possible withdrawal from the alliance "not wise," according to Sky News on Saturday.

"It is not a wise thing to say," Onno Eichelsheim said, referring to Trump's comments on NATO and allied commitments.

Asked whether such remarks weaken NATO's deterrence against Russia, Eichelsheim said they do not help the alliance's credibility, but added that US military engagement with allies remains unchanged.

"If we ask them to help us out, they will do it," he told Sky News, referring to his interactions with US military counterparts.

He said he remains confident that the US would honor its NATO Article 5 commitments if needed.

Eichelsheim also stressed that European allies must increase defense efforts, saying Russia remains a key threat to the continent.

He added that Europe would need around five to 10 years to build greater military capability.

Donald Trump has recently said he is considering withdrawing the US from NATO, describing the alliance as a "paper tiger."

He also said he was "very disappointed" in allies after they did not support his stance on Iran.

"Why would we be there for them if they're not there for us? They weren't there for us," Trump stressed, further questioning commitments to NATO allies.