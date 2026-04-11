Russia accuses Ukraine of violating Easter truce

The governor of Russia's Kursk region on Saturday accused Ukraine of violating the Easter truce, saying Kyiv carried out a drone strike in the city of Lgov.

In a statement on Telegram, Alexander Khinshtein claimed that Ukraine attacked a gas station, injuring three people.

"The enemy's sneaky attack occurred after 4 pm during the declared Easter truce." he said.

Separately, in Russia's Belgorod region, Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said Ukraine continued to strike the region, injuring two civilians.

Meanwhile, Oleksandr Hanzha, the governor of Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, claimed amid the Easter truce that Russia carried out more than 60 drone and artillery strikes on two districts in the region, injuring one person. The timing of the attacks was not specified in the governor's statement.

Independent verification of the claims is challenging due to the ongoing conflict.

Russia's Defense Ministry said on Saturday that a 32-hour ceasefire with Ukraine came into force starting at 4 pm Moscow time (1300GMT).

The ceasefire was announced on Thursday by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who ordered the military command to prepare for its implementation.