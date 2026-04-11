US revokes green cards of Iranians over regime ties

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio ordered the termination of lawful permanent resident status for three Iranian nationals accused of having ties to figures associated with Iran's regime, the State Department said in a statement on Saturday.

The individuals — Seyed Eissa Hashemi, Maryam Tahmasebi, and their son — were arrested earlier this week by federal agents and are currently in custody of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement pending removal proceedings, according to the statement.

"The Trump administration will never allow America to become a home for foreign nationals tied to anti-American terrorist regimes," the department said.

Last week, Rubio terminated the legal status of the niece and grandniece of deceased Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, and also the legal status of Fatemeh Ardeshir-Larijani, the daughter of Iran's former Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani, and her husband Seyed Kalantar Motamedi.









