Zelensky aide says Kyiv nearing peace deal with Russia to end Ukraine war

A firefighter works at the site of a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the town of Konotop, Sumy region, Ukraine April 10, 2026. (REUTERS Photo)

Head of Ukraine's Presidential Office Kyrylo Budanov said he sees progress toward a possible peace agreement between Moscow and Kyiv in the near future.

In an interview with Bloomberg last Saturday published Friday, Budanov expressed optimism that peace negotiations could evolve into a settlement and said he believes Russia also wants to end the war, which entered its fifth year in February.

"They all understand the war needs to end. That's why they are negotiating. I don't think it will be long," Budanov was quoted as saying.

He said both Moscow and Kyiv have maintained "maximalist" positions in US-mediated talks so far, but added he believes they will move closer to a compromise.

Budanov argued that Russia has more incentive to reach a deal, saying it is "spending their own money" unlike Ukraine. "These are enormous sums — already in the trillions," he said.

He declined to comment on the possible contours of a territorial compromise, adding: "But, in principle, everyone now clearly understands the limits of what is acceptable. That's enormous progress."

Budanov argued that a key achievement of the peace negotiations was keeping US President Donald Trump's administration engaged as a mediator.

Russia, Ukraine, and the US previously held three rounds of peace talks on Jan 23-24, Feb 4-5, and Feb 17-18. The first two were in Abu Dhabi, while the third took place in Geneva.

Talks have since been paused, with both Moscow and Kyiv attributing the halt to Washington's focus on the Iran war.

The head of Ukraine's presidential office also said he expects US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner to lead a delegation to Kyiv, possibly next week, which would mark their first visit to Ukraine.

Citing an unnamed US official, the report noted that a visit by Witkoff and Kushner has been discussed but the White House has yet to set a date.

The report added that while a surge in global oil prices due to the Iran war has given Russia a "financial windfall" that may ease pressure on its war effort, Budanov argued this may not last long amid signs of de-escalation in the Middle East.