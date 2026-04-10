Turkish president receives FIFA chief in Istanbul

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday received FIFA President Gianni Infantino and his accompanying delegation in Istanbul.

The meeting was held at the Presidential Dolmabahçe Office.

During the reception, Infantino presented Erdoğan with a jersey bearing his name and the number 26, a replica of the FIFA World Cup trophy, and an official World Cup match ball.

Youth and Sports Minister Osman Askin Bak, Presidential Foreign Policy and Security Adviser Ambassador Akif Çağatay Kılıç, and Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu also attended the meeting.

Additionally, Hacıosmanoğlu presented Erdoğan with a jersey of Türkiye's national football team.













