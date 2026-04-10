Trump ‘promises’ sweeping pardons for staff before leaving office: WSJ

US President Donald Trump has "repeatedly promised" to grant sweeping pardons to top administration officials before leaving office, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Friday.

Citing people familiar with his remarks, WSJ reported that Trump told aides in a recent meeting: "I'll pardon everyone who has come within 200 feet of the Oval."

According to a report, Trump has repeatedly suggested the possibility of granting mass pardons in multiple conversations, including one in which he discussed holding a news conference to announce them before departing office.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt downplayed the remarks, saying: "The Wall Street Journal should learn to take a joke, however, the President's pardon power is absolute."

The report noted that Trump has already issued around 1,600 clemency grants during his current term.