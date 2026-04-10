Iranian parliament speaker says Lebanon ceasefire, asset release must precede talks with US

Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said that a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of Iran's blocked assets must be ensured prior to the commencement of negotiations with the US.

In a statement on the US social media company X, Qalibaf said: "Two of the measures mutually agreed upon between the parties have yet to be implemented: a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of Iran's blocked assets prior to the commencement of negotiations."

"These two matters must be fulfilled before negotiations begin," he added.

Separately, in a phone call with Iran's designated ambassador to Lebanon, Mohammad Reza Raouf Sheibani, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the Iran-US ceasefire understanding includes Lebanon, stressing the need to halt Israeli attacks and urging Washington to uphold its commitments.

Pakistan, together with Türkiye, China, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, managed to secure a two-week ceasefire between Washington and Tehran on Wednesday, 40 days after the US and Israel initiated attacks on Iran on Feb. 28.

As part of the ceasefire deal, the two sides agreed to meet in Islamabad for talks to negotiate a lasting peace.