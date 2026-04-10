Trump says Iran has 'no cards' other than Strait of Hormuz ahead of negotiations

US President Donald Trump sought to diminish Iran's negotiating position ahead of critical weekend talks in Islamabad, Pakistan, saying Friday that its only point of leverage is the Strait of Hormuz.

"The Iranians don't seem to realize they have no cards, other than a short term extortion of the World by using International Waterways. The only reason they are alive today is to negotiate!" the US president said on his Truth Social platform.

The allusion to "international waterways" is likely a reference to the Strait of Hormuz, which Tehran restricted during the conflict to ramp up pressure on the US and Israel.

"The Iranians are better at handling the fake news media, and 'public relations,' than they are at fighting!" Trump added.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, who is slated to play a key role in the Islamabad talks, said earlier Friday that a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of Iran's blocked assets must be ensured prior to the commencement of negotiations with the US.

"Two of the measures mutually agreed upon between the parties have yet to be implemented: a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of Iran's blocked assets prior to the commencement of negotiations," Qalibaf said on US social media platform X. "These two matters must be fulfilled before negotiations begin."

Pakistan, together with Türkiye, China, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, managed to secure a two-week ceasefire between Washington and Tehran this week, ending over a month of attacks that began when the US and Israel launched sweeping strikes on Iran on Feb. 28.

As part of the ceasefire deal, the two sides agreed to meet in Islamabad for talks to negotiate a lasting peace. US Vice President JD Vance is slated to lead the American delegation.