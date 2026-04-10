Pakistani, British premiers seek ‘lasting peace’ as US, Iran set for Islamabad talks

The prime ministers of Pakistan and the UK on Friday sought "lasting peace," as the US and Iranian delegations are set to kick off historic direct talks in Islamabad on Saturday to end a war that has devastated the Middle East.

Shehbaz Sharif and Keir Starmer, in a phone call, emphasized the importance of ensuring that "the ceasefire remains in place and creates the necessary conditions for lasting peace and stability" in the region, said a statement from the Pakistan prime minister's office.

Starmer "deeply" appreciated Pakistan's "effective" diplomatic efforts in facilitating the US-Iran ceasefire, which took effect on Wednesday, and the resumption of dialogue, said the statement.

The call came as Islamabad is set to host the most significant talks between Washington and Tehran since 1979, after Pakistan secured a two-week ceasefire after 39 days of US-Israeli war on Iran since Feb. 28.

More than 3,000 Iranians have been killed during the fighting, which halted early Wednesday, while at least 13 US servicemen have been killed during the conflict.