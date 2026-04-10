UN chief welcomes US-Iran talks, urges ‘good faith’ engagement

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday welcomed upcoming US-Iran talks mediated by Pakistan, urging both sides to engage constructively to prevent further escalation, according to his spokesman.

"The Secretary-General welcomes the US-Iran talks that are being mediated by Pakistan and scheduled to start in Islamabad over the weekend," Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

Guterres "calls on the parties to seize this diplomatic opportunity, to engage in good faith towards a lasting and comprehensive agreement with a view to de-escalation and the prevention of hostilities," according to Dujarric.

He also noted that his personal envoy, Jean Arnault, remains in the region to support ongoing diplomatic efforts.

The talks come amid a fragile two-week ceasefire between Washington and Tehran announced on Tuesday and aimed at creating space for diplomacy after weeks of heightened tensions.

US Vice President JD Vance departed Washington on Friday to take part in the Islamabad talks, alongside special envoy Steve Witkoff and adviser Jared Kushner, who were previously involved in indirect contacts with Iranian officials.