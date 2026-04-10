Iranian delegation led by parliament speaker arrives in Islamabad for talks with US

Security tightened ahead of US and Iranian delegation talks in Islamabad (EPA Photo)

An Iranian delegation led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf arrived in Islamabad, Pakistan, for negotiations with the US, the Iranian Fars News Agency reported on Friday evening.

The delegation, which includes Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Defense Council Secretary Ali Akbar Ahmadian and Central Bank Governor Abdolnasser Hemmati, is composed of security, political, military, economic and legal committees, reported Fars.

The talks are expected to begin only if Washington accepts Tehran's preconditions, added the agency.

Earlier, Qalibaf said that a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of Iran's blocked assets must be ensured prior to the commencement of negotiations with the US.

Pakistan, together with Türkiye, China, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, managed to secure a two-week ceasefire between Washington and Tehran on Wednesday, 40 days after the US and Israel initiated attacks on Iran on Feb. 28.

As part of the ceasefire deal, the two sides agreed to meet in Islamabad for talks to negotiate a lasting peace.