Russia urges immediate end to Israeli attacks on Lebanon

Russia on Friday urged an immediate end to attacks on Lebanon, as US and Iranian delegations are set to begin historic direct talks in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Saturday.

The Russian Foreign Ministry called on all participants in the announced talks to demonstrate a responsible approach and avoid any actions that could undermine the opportunity.

The ministry also underlined that shipping through the Strait of Hormuz was possible before attacks on Iran started on Feb. 28, saying that those who "unleashed aggression" against Tehran and "should not gloss over the true course of events."

Moscow emphasized that "the key task" is to completely end the conflict started by the US and Israel.

"Among other things, its consequences include damage suffered by states on the Arabian Peninsula, as well as military actions in the Lebanese-Israeli border zone and missile and airstrikes on Lebanon, which must be stopped immediately," the ministry said in a statement.

The US and Iran announced a two-week ceasefire on Tuesday, brokered by Pakistan, as a step toward a possible broader agreement to halt the conflict that has left thousands dead and wounded.