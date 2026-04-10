Trump says US loading warships with ‘best weapons’ if no deal reached with Iran

US President Donald Trump said his country is loading warships with "best weapons ever made" as the US delegation is headed to Pakistan for talks with Iran, warning force could be used if no deal is reached.

"We have a reset going. We're loading up the ships with the best ammunition, the best weapons ever made," Trump said in an interview with the New York Post, adding that the weapons are "even better than what we did previously."

"And if we don't have a deal, we will be using them, and we will be using them very effectively," he said.

Asked if he thinks the talks would be successful, Trump responded: "We're going to find out in about 24 hours. We're going to know soon."

Trump's remarks came hours after US Vice President JD Vance said Washington would meet the Iranian side with "open hands," expecting the negotiations to be "positive," as he departed Washington for Pakistan.

Vance is joined by special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, who have been involved in earlier rounds of indirect talks with Iranian officials before the US and Israel launched joint attacks on Iran on Feb. 28.