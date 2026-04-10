Trump shifting Iran fallout to Europe, German lawmaker says

A senior lawmaker from Chancellor Friedrich Merz's CDU party sharply criticized US President Donald Trump for pressuring European allies to contribute military forces to help secure the Strait of Hormuz.

Norbert Roettgen, deputy group leader of the Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU), said Iran has effectively hijacked the vital international shipping lane, but the Trump administration has so far failed to develop an effective response to end the disruption.

"I think his pressure is about shifting the blame to NATO and the Europeans," Rottgen told public broadcaster ZDF on Thursday night.

"If things go wrong -- and right now it doesn't look good -- then Trump will say the Europeans failed, that NATO is worthless, and that 'we've helped you for decades, but you're not doing the same.'"

Roettgen argued that Trump's recent insistence on European military contributions also aims to build international legitimacy for the US airstrikes and military actions against Iran.

"The second thing he's looking for, in my view, is allies to bolster the legitimacy of his entire endeavor," he said. "Because so far, it's been the US alone bearing the brunt of everything that's gone wrong, and they stand alone."

Trump intensifies NATO criticism

Trump has sharply intensified his criticism of NATO and European allies in recent weeks, accusing them of failing to back the United States and Israel in the war against Iran.

According to media reports, he issued a blunt ultimatum during a closed-door meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte on Wednesday, demanding that European allies provide concrete commitments within days -- including warships or other military assets -- to help secure the Strait of Hormuz.

In a Truth Social post following the meeting, Trump wrote: "NATO wasn't there when we needed them, and they won't be there if we need them again."

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt echoed the president's frustration, saying Trump believes NATO "was tested, and they failed" during the conflict.

"It's quite sad that NATO turned its back on the American people over the course of the last six weeks," she said, "when it's the American people who have been funding their defense."

MERZ, TRUMP PHONE CALL

Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Thursday Germany will not restrict US access to its military bases and warned that disputes over the US-Israel war with Iran should not weaken NATO unity.

He said the issue and broader alliance tensions were discussed in a recent phone call with US President Donald Trump, stressing that there is "no substitute" for NATO as Europe's security guarantor.