French President Macron, Pope Leo discuss Mideast crises

A handout picture provided by the Vatican Media shows Pope Leo XIV (L) and French President Emmanuel Macron during a private audience in Vatican City, 10 April 2026. (EPA Photo)

French President Emmanuel Macron met Pope Leo at the Vatican on Friday for their first meeting, with talks focusing on the crisis in the Middle East, according to the French presidency.

Macron arrived in the morning at the Vatican, where he is also scheduled to meet Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin.

The French presidency said the discussions will notably address "the resolution of the crisis in the Middle East," amid ongoing regional tensions, including the situation in Lebanon.

The meeting marks the first encounter between Macron and Pope Leo XIV, who was elected after the death of Pope Francis in 2025.

The Elysee said the visit comes as France continues its diplomatic engagement on regional crises.

Macron previously held several meetings with Pope Francis during his presidency, with relations marked by cooperation and occasional differences on social and migration issues.