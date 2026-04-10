Pope condemns wars, says military action cannot bring freedom or peace

Pope Leo on Friday condemned armed conflicts, saying military action cannot bring peace and urging dialogue and coexistence among nations.

In a post on US social media platform X, the pontiff said: "God does not bless any conflict. Anyone who is a disciple of Christ, the Prince of Peace, is never on the side of those who once wielded the sword and today drop bombs."

He added that "military action will not create space for freedom or times of peace," stressing that lasting peace can only come through "the patient promotion of coexistence and dialogue among peoples."

The remarks come amid heightened global tensions and ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

Pope Leo on Wednesday welcomed a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran and urged all parties to engage in dialogue to end the conflict.

The pope said he received the news "with satisfaction and as a sign of deep hope."

"Only through a return to the negotiating table can we bring the war to an end," he added.