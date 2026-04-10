Pakistani defense chief calls Israel 'curse for humanity'

Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif called Israel a "curse for humanity" late Thursday, saying that genocide is continuing across the region.

"Israel is evil and a curse for humanity, while peace talks are underway in Islamabad, genocide is being committed in Lebanon," Asif said on the US social media company X's platform.

The post was later removed, and no reason was given.

Innocent civilians were also being killed by Israel, he said, adding: "First Gaza, then Iran and now Lebanon, bloodletting continues unabated."

Asif also said he hoped those who created Israel on Palestinian land "burn in hell."

The remarks came as Israeli attacks on Lebanon intensified despite ongoing diplomatic efforts linked to a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran and brokered by Pakistan.

While Pakistani mediators and Tehran said the truce also covered Lebanon, Washington and Tel Aviv denied that.

The remarks drew a response from Israel. The prime minister's office said the statement "cannot be tolerated from any government, especially not from one that claims to be a neutral arbiter for peace."

The Israeli army has intensified attacks across Lebanon since Wednesday, when the ceasefire came into effect, killing at least 303 people and injuring 1,150 others, according to the Lebanese Civil Defense.

The expanded Israeli offensive on Lebanon since March 2 has killed 1,888 people and wounded 6,092 others, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.